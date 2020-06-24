× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: My parents and my in-laws have a habit of cleaning out their houses by bringing their unwanted things to my house. When we first moved in together, my husband and I thought they were trying to help by giving us things so we wouldn't need to buy them, but it's been over a decade, and it continues.

When asked if we want items from their homes, we always decline. More frequently, though, things are left on our porch or in our garage. Unless it is something we think they may want back (something we know is an heirloom or expensive), we throw everything away. The things we feel like we have to keep go into the attic.

Obviously this is a minimal issue compared to most, but we are tired of being responsible for their unwanted items. Please encourage your readers, especially those downsizing, to manage their own belongings and not push them onto family without asking, and to respect the response. -- Minimalist

Dear Minimalist: You and your husband need to have an open and honest conversation with both your and his parents. If you tell them you don't want their items but then keep heirlooms when they are left with you, no wonder everyone is confused. While you are correct that family members should not unload their stuff on one another, it is also traditional for families to pass on heirlooms.