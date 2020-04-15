× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: I have a longtime friend who lives on the other side of the country. We're all retired now. We used to tell each other all about our lives, but for the past few years, I only hear from her how wonderful her life is and how she plans and goes on so many vacations. They have lots of money, and I'm glad that they are so happy.

But I'm not so happy on this end. I'm stuck here in a life I didn't really know I was going to get. I'm married, but that is of no help. We have no friends or family around us, and now, with this virus going on, I'm scared. I have family in hard-hit areas of the world. I try not to complain, but I can't paint a happy face over this.

So how do I go about trying to reply to her over-the-top happy emails about herself? Other than a one-sentence, "How are you?" there is no concern for what I might be going through. Is she just so self-absorbed that it doesn't occur to her that not everyone is so well-off? Or am I just jealous and being a martyr? -- Do I Have an Unconscious Friend?