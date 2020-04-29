× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: Here comes another summer, and I always enjoy taking my children to a local amusement park. It is a nice park, but can you tell me how to explain to my children why we have to wait in line for, let's say, 30 minutes or more to get on a ride, and then they witness others coming up in a separate line and getting right on? It is called "fast pass." They are catering to the rich because it costs a lot more to get this option.

Also, they have "preferred parking," which costs even more than the ridiculous price of $20 to park in the "normal" parking lots. So now our children also witness us walking for a considerable distance while the privileged get to park very close to the entrance.

Let me know of a good solution, if there is one. Thank you! -- Ticked Off

Dear Ticked Off: One solution might be to go with another family and split the cost difference of the preferred parking.