Dear Annie: I've had the same woman, "Veronica," doing my hair for several years now. She also does my pedicures and massages. I love her shop and all of her co-workers, but I've never been very happy with how she cuts and colors my hair.

It usually takes a week or more to get my hair back to how I like it after each appointment. I've talked with her about it, but nothing has changed. When Veronica was out having surgery, "Kirsten," one of her employees, did my hair, and I liked it a lot better. I want to start having Kirsten do my hair, but Veronica is very sensitive and tends to get defensive. Any suggestions? -- Hairy Situation

Dear Hairy Situation: I know that it's the easiest advice to give and the hardest advice to follow, but I'll say it anyway. Be honest. Stay positive yet truthful. Make the focus how much you liked how Kirsten did your hair, rather than the fact that you don't like how Veronica does it. Tell her how much you love her pedicures and massages and would like to keep seeing her for those.

If you feel too bad to speak up, try this useful thought experiment: If you were in her shoes and a customer expressed all that to you, would you be angry? It's your hair. Anyone less than the best won't cut it.

