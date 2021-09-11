Dear Annie: I am a woman in my mid-30s, and my wife is in her early 40s. We met a little less than two years ago and haven't left each other's side since. We got married about a year ago. Needless to say, we both fell fast and hard for each other. When I met her, my whole world changed, and I look at the world in a completely different way. She makes me want to be a better person altogether. But we have a problem. My wife already had trust issues from a previous relationship in which she was betrayed. Well, several months ago, I broke her trust by talking to my ex on the phone. It was an innocent conversation, but I knew that it would upset my wife. I felt terrible and immediately admitted what I'd done, admitted that it was wrong and promised that it wouldn't ever happen again.

Fast-forward four months, and nothing seems to be enough for my wife. She continues to throw it in my face. Every time my phone makes a noise, she wants to look at it. There's not a day that goes by that she doesn't make a smart-aleck remark about my talking to my ex on the phone. I am truly lost because I love this woman more than life itself and have never been happier. But I can't continue to allow her to say the mean and hurtful things she's been saying, and I can't take the distance between us, and I can't take any more of the barrages of questions. I love her and don't want to ever face life without her, but the cruelty is breaking me down quickly. I don't know what to do anymore. -- Heartbroken Wife