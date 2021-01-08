Dear Annie: My boyfriend and I have been together for five years. This last year, there has been no physical intimacy between us at all. We vibe very well in our relationship being partners in a small business. He says he is still attracted to me and keeps on blaming our busy work lives for lack of sex. But we are usually home before 10 p.m. and we rarely work on weekends. When we used to have sex, he struggled with erectile dysfunction.

I even asked him if he would go to the doctor to see if he had a problem. He agreed to make an appointment, but when the day came he made excuses and did not go. Now it's gotten to the point where I've stopped trying, and he's not trying either. Can you please help with some advice here? -- It's Been a Year

Dear IBAY: ED is extremely common, impacting an estimated 30 million men in the U.S. While it shouldn't be cause for embarrassment, it is cause for concern, as it can be an early warning sign of cardiovascular problems including endothelial dysfunction (damage to the lining of blood vessels) or atherosclerosis (the buildup of plaque in the arteries). He might be more receptive to you if you approach it that way -- out of concern for his whole-body health -- and offer to go with him to the appointment, to offer moral support. I hope he hears you out.