In addition to all the pain that family members have to absorb because of the narcissist, they are all still trying to save the brother but allow the rest of the family to also take this punishment forever.

I have lived with narcissism in the family, and in two businesses, and it continues over a few future generations. We have tried many psychologists over a period of many years, but there is never any help for those who are in the narcissist's lives.

The brother should divorce his narcissistic wife. I am old now, and I understand that the best opportunity to free oneself from the pain of a narcissistic spouse is to divorce them. It is never easy, but it can save his life. -- Old and Been There

Dear Old and Been There: I hope there is a better solution for the brother and his wife, but thank you for offering your suggestion.

Dietary suggestion

Dear Annie: This is in response to the person who was annoyed by a co-worker having gas and belching at work. This may well be a medical or dietary problem.