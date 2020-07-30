My gift to her was a quilt. I asked if she could at least post my quilt to share with our mutual friends and I got nothing. She did post a lot of pictures of her friends having a great time at her shower, though. I am ticked off. Are good manners just completely out the window? And couldn't she have at least opened the gifts from a distance for us uninvited guests to see? To add insult to injury, I didn't even get a thank-you card. -- Minding Manners

Dear Manners: These are uncharted waters for all of us, and the code of etiquette is still being written. Your friend may have limited the group to 10 people because that's the law in your area right now.

While the drive-in idea gets points for creativity, I concede that throwing a virtual shower (via a platform such as Zoom) or waiting until life returns to "normal" might have been better options, as they'd allow all guests to feel more involved. But while you're minding manners, take stock of your own. It's tacky to insist someone post a photo of a gift you gave them.

Love to go around

Dear Annie: A word of advice to grown children who lost one of their parents, remember the surviving parent is hurting as much if not more than you are and needs compassion, understanding, friends and company in general.