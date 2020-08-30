He shows her funny things he sees on Facebook. She is the only one who seems to make him smile as if she can do no wrong; he spent the day with her and told her, "Thanks for a great day." They are like two peas in a pod now, and I'm starting to feel jealous. I think it's great they are stronger than ever, but he doesn't thank me for anything anymore; he barely wants to spend any time with me, and he seems to get annoyed by everything that I do. I'm at a loss right now because I don't know how to bring my relationship back to the way it was, and he is NOT the easiest person to talk to.

Everything I say or do seems to set him off, so I mostly just keep to myself. Am I wrong for feeling jealous toward my stepdaughter even though I am happy for them? Is there anything I can do to help my husband realize I miss the way we used to be? -- Missing My Husband

Dear Missing My Husband: You are not wrong to feel jealous of your stepdaughter. And you are right to feel happy for them. It is lovely that their relationship was able to grow after some good therapy.

Their relationship is actually not the issue at all. The real issue is the way he is treating you by insisting on sleeping on the couch, snapping at you and always being in a bad mood toward you. That's no way to live. He has it in him to have a lovely relationship with his daughter as well as an intimate and kind relationship with you. Although he is not the easiest person to talk to, that is the only way you are going to resolve this. Suggest that you go see a marriage counselor together. If he wants to make the marriage work, he will. If not, then go see a counselor yourself and figure out your next steps. Regardless of the outcome, communication is key in any marriage. Best of luck to you.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

