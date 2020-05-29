× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: I have been dating this boy for about eight months. We are both in our teens, and we are in love, to say the least. We talked about getting promised, and I was wondering at what age would it be OK to be promised.

I would love to get promised, except for what others would think.

My friend just got engaged to her fiancee at 17, and it seems really strange, but I can see how it could be easy to say yes. Anyway, my boyfriend was thinking about getting promised on our one-year anniversary, and he has a ring too. -- Young Love

Dear Young Love: Congratulations on your newfound love. What a beautiful thing it is to be in love. Focus on your relationship and your growth as individuals rather than what other people might think. Enjoy your time together as boyfriend and girlfriend, and then you can enjoy your time together as fiancees, and then, eventually, you can enjoy your time as husband and wife.

Your friend getting engaged at 17 does seem a bit young. Why the rush to marry? In most states, the law is that if you are under the age of 18, you have to have your parents' consent. Take your time and enjoy your young love each day and every moment.

Causing tension