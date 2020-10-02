Dear Annie: My aunt "Amy" has been using Facebook and Instagram to post political memes, status updates and articles that reflect a viewpoint very different from my own. The posts are negative and sometimes contain offensive language, and they are upsetting to me. Most end with something like, "If you don't agree, you're an idiot" or worse.

Recently, I unfriended her as I did not want to continue to read her rhetoric, get upset and think ill of her. Now, her immediate family refuses to speak to me. My cousin (her son) said to me, "When you unfriend a person on Facebook, it means that you never want to speak to them again." Is this true? I certainly did not mean to convey that message. Is there any way I can fix when my calls and texts remain unanswered by her family? -- Stumped

Dear Stumped: It's ridiculous to say that removing someone from your social media account means that you never want to talk to them again, especially when you are clearly reiterating that that was not your intention. If they won't hear you out on that front, then it sounds to me as though they were looking for a fight.

Still, that doesn't mean that now you have to give it to them. Continue standing your ground that you meant no ill will and still love her and care for her. Hopefully, they will come around in time.