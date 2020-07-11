Dear Annie: What's the correct etiquette for giving gifts for "reverse order" weddings? I have seen several times where a couple will first have a small civil ceremony to get married without the immediate expense of a formal wedding. Then, about a year later, they will have a formal wedding and reception, with the wedding shower being held before that date. This actually has had to be done by many couples where weddings had to be postponed because of the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 shutdowns. Most likely you'll not be invited to the civil ceremony but are invited to the shower and wedding. What is the etiquette for gift-giving for these three occasions? Should you give the couple a now and later wedding gift as well as a shower gift? The civil ceremony will be the couple's official wedding date. -- Friend of the Bride and Groom