Dear Annie: My parents live in a tiny Midwestern town with one restaurant. It's a mom and pop place with really delicious food, and many of the locals are regulars, including my parents. The owner, "Martina," is extremely sweet and accommodating and does most of the work including the cooking. Her husband, on the other hand, does very little except sit down at the tables with customers and annoy them. He brings up politics, religion and other topics that repeatedly offend customers. It's the Midwest, so everyone is too polite to say, "GO AWAY!" They also really enjoy Martina and her cooking. No one wants to hurt her feelings, so no one has let her know that he's driving away business with his behavior.

Martina seems oblivious to how much he annoys people. She mentions how tight money is and how hard it is to stay above water in her business, and I want to tell her that banning her husband would certainly improve her income. Is there a polite way to do so?

Personally, I can't stand him and only get carryout when I visit my parents, but I know that the locals appreciate having a place to catch up with neighbors and prefer to eat there. Several have stopped going because of him. Is there a way to let her know how he's affecting her bottom line without offending her? -- Ban the Booth Bully