Find small ways

Dear Annie: I just read the letter from "Lonely Later in Life." I was going down the same path when a verse from my daughter's youth came to me, "If it's to be, it's up to me." I'm a homebody, but know that being alone all the time is not healthy. I moved to a new town and determined the move to be my new beginning. By visiting the town's website. I discovered that the library and the senior center hold many events that interest me, and decided to join a group at the library that met every two weeks to work on handcrafts. I attended every meeting and sat next to someone different each time. When COVID-19 caused us to cancel our gatherings, we continued getting together on Zoom. We all look forward to that time of visiting online, sharing the projects we are working on and talking about what we might do when we are once again free to socialize.