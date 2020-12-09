Dad with Questions: If you refuse to see your son until the day he wakes up having spontaneously metamorphosized into a mature human being, you might never see him again. But if you silently suffer his bullying behavior, it will poison your relationship. Fortunately, you have other options. Continue to see him as often as is comfortable for you, taking breaks for as long as you need. When you do see him, call out any bad behavior as it arises. If and when he persists in rudeness, firmly (not fiercely) end the visit. It is unlikely that he will become a new man overnight, but he could become a better one over time.

In this together

Dear Annie: Some thoughts for us all, in this time of shopping during the pandemic. Recently, I have seen shoppers overloading their carts with products of all kinds, and not leaving at least one for the next customer. I have seen this happen multiple times with all manner of household essentials, from cleaning supplies to paper products such as toilet paper and paper towels. This happens even when there are signs asking customers to limit themselves to one or two of each of these items. I wish others would be considerate enough to leave at least a few for the other customers and not clear the shelves of items. We are all experiencing a time we'd never imagined, and we need to be in this together to cope and survive until our previous lifestyle returns. I hope that we all can learn to share and show kindness to our fellow Americans. -- Shopper in Need