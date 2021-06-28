I love him, but this breaks my heart, and now I've become insecure for the first time in our relationship. I'm not sure what's next, considering that I increasingly feel more like a casual companion than anything more significant. Our conversations regarding this issue are cyclical, yet 10 years have passed, and the only progress we've made is that we still love each other and we have a decade of shared memories.

I understand everything in life is temporary, and one should just enjoy life's moments while they're happening. Is it time for me to eat my own words? -- Disheartened

Dear Disheartened: While you are correct that we should enjoy life's moments, we should not hide our achievements or desires just to make our partner not feel insecure. It is admirable that he was honest with you about feeling emasculated over you making more money than he does, but he needs to work on that, maybe in therapy or couples counseling. Partners should celebrate each other's victories and successes in life and help each other achieve their goals, not make each other feel small. He needs to feel big through his own success, not through feeling bigger than you. That issue should be addressed first and foremost.

As far as marriage is concerned, you are allowed to change your mind. If marriage is something that is really important to you, then tell him that. You have every right to be married if you want to. Continue to express yourself openly, kindly and honestly. But always be true to your authentic needs, and never let anyone make you shine a little less bright so they feel good.

