Dear Annie: I have a dear male friend, "Trey," who is in quite a predicament. Some background on him: He suffered a lot of abuse at the hands of his mother when he was a child.

His current problem is that he is in a loveless marriage. He and his wife have been married 32 years. But five years into their marriage, after they'd had a child together, she told him that she was gay and had been having an affair. He gave her a choice: live with her new lover or stay with him. She chose to stay with Trey. He thought he could pique her sexual interest in men again. This never happened. He has been celibate for 27 years. He and his wife live as roommates, each sleeping in separate rooms.

Trey has told me that his wife has a very violent temper; that she flies into a rage and destroys things when she's angry. He's told me that he doesn't love her. He said that he guesses he is still there just due to habit.

Is he staying in this relationship because he feels comfortable with a violent woman due to his history with his mother? Otherwise, why would a man stay in this situation, having the ability, funds and intelligence to leave and make another life for himself -- a life that would be more satisfying and possibly filled with love?