Dear Annie: I have been struggling with an issue for a while and need some perspective. My son married a truly wonderful woman, and they now have two sons under the age of 6, whom my husband and I adore. They live in another state, about a 12-hour drive or an one-hour flight from us, and we try to see them every two months or so.

Every summer, they come to our beloved family vacation home at the beach where my kids and their cousins spent their summers. It makes us so happy that our son and daughter-in-law love this special place, as do their kids. That just fills our hearts.

The difficult part for my husband and me is that our son has about a week of vacation and only wants us and his in-town sibling and kids to join them for a few days. We rent a separate home so that they can have the family home to themselves, but it breaks our hearts that they aren't more anxious to spend more time with us, as I'm sure they know how much we want to see them and our grandsons.