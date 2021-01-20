Is this an extreme case? Likely, but it is also what could happen if "Fed Up's" husband doesn't make his "little girls" grow up. Show him my letter and ask him this: What will happen to them when you and I are gone? -- Saw It Before

Dear Saw It Before: Thank you for your letter. You give some stark examples of what can happen when you give and give without teaching your children personal responsibility.

Picture perfect

Dear Annie: I'm very much in love with a man three years younger than me, and we are getting married in February. We are both in our 60s. He is an incredible man. His wife of 32 years died four years ago, and I've been widowed for 10 years.

My issue is that he still has pictures of his wife with him on vacation, on cruises and sports events, and a huge portrait of them that hangs in the den.

Am I being crazy? This bothers me a little, but I don't know how to approach him about it. He placed a picture of the two of us right next to a picture of him with his late wife. I own my own house, and he owns his house, and the plan is for me to move into his house. Should I let this go? It is absolutely the only thing that gets to me about our relationship. Help! -- A Picture Is Worth a Thousand Words