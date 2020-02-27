"4. Hold your breath for a count of 7.

"5. Exhale again for a full 8 seconds, making a whooshing sound throughout.

"6. Repeat 4 times when you first start. Eventually work up to 8 repetitions."

Continue your routine of winding down and limiting caffeine, but substitute just reading instead of TV. Any electronic screen can affect your quality of sleep. I also open this up to any readers who have had success falling asleep naturally.

Weight maintenance

Dear Annie: A few weeks ago, a letter ran from a person who seems to have tried everything to get in shape, from gym memberships to personal trainers, and asked, "How do people stick with it?"

I don't know how others do, but I'm willing to share how I have. I graduated from high school nearly 50 years ago at 98 pounds. I now weigh 127 pounds. I had a baby in those years, too. So, how have I managed to only gain 29 pounds in 49 years?