If they are coming into your garage in the fall, keep the garage door closed unless you are woodworking or in the garage. My door was old, and the seal at the bottom left gaps. I put on a new seal strip, and no more mice.

Two more things:

1. Possums are marsupials, like koalas and kangaroos, not rats or rodents. They have prehensile tails used to hang upside down in trees. They will play possum if you happen on them, unless they have young, are trapped or you come at them. They just hiss then. Mostly they play possum. They eat insects and fruits and berries.

2. Before you become a National Wildlife Habitat, check with Dad. No more use of pesticides, herbicides or nitrate fertilizers on the lawn. You could still become one, but you would be telling a lie, and what is that lesson to your children? -- Rules for Being a Kind Human

Dear Rules for Being a Kind Human: I love the message of kindness to all living things in your letter. Thank you.

