Then, the pandemic hit. I reached out to her again by phone and text. I finally got a text from her that asked, "Did your apology get lost in mail?" I replied that I didn't have anything to apologize for. After several more texts back and forth, she said that I was the cause of our disagreement -- that if I "hadn't shown up an hour early, none of this would have happened," and that "it's kind of hard to yell at someone if they aren't there."

She said that until I was willing to acknowledge my role in our disagreement and apologize to her, she had nothing to say to me. Seriously?!? I was there to help and she yelled at me! Do I really owe her an apology? -- I Miss My Sis

Dear I Miss My Sis: You signed your letter "I Miss My Sis," which is very understandable, especially during a pandemic. We are all realizing the importance of family and friends. Yes, she was wrong to speak harshly to you for showing up early and trying to help. But, clearly, she likes to plan this event and wants to control each step. She wasn't able to when you showed up early and did "her" job. No one is perfect. Just accept that she likes to do this particular day her way. If apologizing will make your relationship better, then do it. Tell her how much you missed her and how much you love her as your sister.

Keep in mind that the end goal is not for her to say, "OK, you were right, and I was wrong," or vice versa. The end goal is to be close again. Once you establish that closeness, hopefully, with time and perspective, you can both laugh at your unique quirks.

