Dear Annie: In response to the letter regarding a request to wear socks at a party to preserve wood floors, such a request should always be accompanied by a statement of understanding that such an act is not possible for some guests.

As a wheelchair user, I could not take my wheels off my chair! And some people can't walk without their shoes, or they need to use a walker that scrapes the floor.

We will never have a welcoming society for all if hosts create home features that they value over the ability of some guests to visit and enjoy their company. This is a sad example of prioritizing things over people. I had hoped you would point that out, as an example of your usual good advice. -- Good Guest in Kansas

Dear Good Guest in Kansas: Thank you for the reminder that not everyone can take their shoes off. A wheelchair should be an obvious exception. If a host complains about a wheelchair, I say that person is not worth visiting at all!

'Dear' Annie

Dear Readers: We had some differing opinions on my response to Don't Call Me 'Dear.'