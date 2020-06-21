Adoption was a very long and time-consuming process. One of the requirements was to write a brief history of how you grew up. I wrote about playing catch with my dad in the weeds in the backfields and how he took the family on vacations almost every year.

Back then, our state had what they called "semi-closed" adoptions -- only medical information was divulged. When we submitted our stories, our caseworker went through them to redact any identifying information. Those stories, along with other information, were part of our file. Our files were given to the birthmothers. They would go through the stack of files to make their choice of parents for their child. When we submitted the stories, our caseworker told us that it's just a waiting game, and that it could be another two or three years.