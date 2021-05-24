Dear Annie: Last fall, my friend "Olive" and her boyfriend of five years, "John," broke up. Of course, I wasn't happy to see her going through the tough emotions that come with any breakup, but man, I sure was happy to see that guy out of the picture. He was a jerk. He cheated on her multiple times and hardly let her see her friends. The rare times she got to see any of her friends, John would text her after an hour (sometimes less), saying it was getting late and she should come home. He would even come pick her up sometimes if she didn't respond. Anyway, I was practically doing Snoopy dances when they ended things in November, and our mutual friends felt the same way.

For about six months afterward, Olive was way more social than she had been. She spent more time with friends and started taking a class at the local community college. In short, she seemed to be living her best life. She even started seeing another guy about three months ago. He was incredibly sweet and head over heels for her.

I think you can guess by now where this letter is headed. About a month ago, Olive started flaking on our plans at the last minute and texting less frequently. Last week, she texted me that she and John were back together. She'd moved back in to his place already and everything.