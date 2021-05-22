Dear Annie: I started dating my husband 11 years ago, married six years ago. Our biggest problem is his 29-year-old son. This man has never held a job because he has been addicted to drugs including meth and heroin and is still using. Also, he has warrants out for his arrest. I have made it clear he can not live in our house, and I do not want him over if my husband is not home. I know his son hates me and the combination of hate and drugs does not always end well. Needless to say, he always slips his way back in, and then I blow my top, and my husband runs him off again. It is a never-ending roller coaster. How do I get my husband to understand I am done with it? I wouldn't allow my grown daughters to live in my home, jobless and sleep on my couch, I refuse to support a grown 33-year-old man! -- Tired of the Coaster