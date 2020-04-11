Dear Annie: I like to think of myself as someone with multiple hobbies, but some friends have been telling me it really isn't that. My friend hinted at this. We'll call him "Luke." "Luke" was at my house recently, and I was showing off my collections of what I think of as hobbies, which are on display in my man cave. I enjoy collecting various types of model cars, stamps and collectible toys. When I showed my collections to Luke, he told me I really just like accumulating things with no real direction. Another friend, "Dan," gave me a similar response when he saw my collection. Honestly, I do enjoy my hobbies, but my friends put it in another light. What I want to know, Annie, is: Are my friends right? Am I truly just accumulating random objects? Are they wrong? Should I ignore them? -- Curious Collector