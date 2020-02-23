× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You should see what accommodations an employer might be able to make for you. For instance, if you work in an office, can you have your own space?

Join an online support group and consider attending counseling to help deal with the emotional component. Try to remind yourself that when people react to the trimethylaminuria, they're not reacting to the real you.

And to those of us who are unaware, let this be a wake-up call: Don't turn your nose up at someone who offends it. The person might have no control over how he or she smells.

Helpful parrot

Dear Annie: "An Earful" wrote to you about her sister, who repeats herself in the process of explaining her "stress, problems and anxiety." She sounds just like my own sister. A wise, dear friend of mine once suggested that such people often repeat themselves because they don't feel heard, and that paraphrasing their words back to them -- without correction nor advice -- enables them to stop repeating themselves.