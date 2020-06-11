× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: Would you happen to know a dating site that isn't crazy expensive and that would allow me to find someone who's not fake? I'm looking to meet someone real, preferably someone who loves animals like I do. I'd appreciate any help you can offer. -- Just Me in Germany

Dear Just Me: There are plenty of dating websites that offer free basic memberships and affordable premium memberships, such as OkCupid (which is free to join, and $5.95 per month for six-month premium subscription) and Plenty of Fish (also free to join, with premium memberships available for $5 to $10 a month). Though it's not a dating site, MeetUp.com offers opportunities to meet people who share similar interests, and you might consider volunteering somewhere that allows you to work with animals and meet like-minded folks.

As for verifying whether someone's the real deal, a few practical tips: Look them up on social media; FaceTime, Skype or Zoom with them rather than just messaging; and, of course, always, always meet in a public place.

Checking in

Dear Annie: I am a 92-year-old lady, and have outlived my child, immediate family and many dear friends. Sadly, I'm writing you after hearing of a 90-year-old friend who tried to commit suicide but was saved.