Dear Annie: Our son is an educated, well-read, successful married man. We taught him how to keep a home, how to clean, how to groom himself. This has never been an issue.

Since he married five years ago, all things clean have disappeared. His home is filthy. We help out at his house, doing painting, flooring, etc. We are glad to be a part of our son's life and don't mind helping -- if he just took care of his things and his home.

He also doesn't seem to care how he presents himself. Recently, his wife had a birthday party for him. He came out looking like he had just gotten out of bed. The bathroom looked like it hadn't been cleaned in over a month.

He was not raised like this. How do we approach him about this without causing hard feelings? -- Embarrassed Mom

Dear Embarrassed Mom: He might not have been raised like this, but clearly something is going on in his home life. Letting go of your house, and yourself for that matter, could be signs of a deeper issue. He could be dealing with depression, anxiety or ADHD. As a temporary Band-Aid, you could offer to pay for a cleaning service -- even monthly could make a huge difference. While that might tackle the surface of what is going on, it's important to look at what is going on inside of him.