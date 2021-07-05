Dear Annie: I will open with how much I love your advice column. However, your recently published advice about calling the restaurant because they were possibly dealing with a new server was a little unnerving.

I have been in the service industry for many years. Sometimes, it's poor management or an unseasoned host, where most people in the service industry start. The host typically informs the server that they have a table.

The server definitely has a responsibility to be on the lookout for that, but it takes a team. -- It's Not Always the Server

Dear Not Always the Server: Thank you for offering a perspective that is only seen from the inside of the restaurant industry. You are absolutely correct that it could be the manager or host, and it's not always the server. As you say, it takes a team.

Medically smelly

Dear Annie: I read with great interest the responses you received about "Wondering," who asked why some older men smell bad. Surprisingly, no one mentioned bromhidrosis, the medical issue where a person doesn't make enough of the usual enzymes that neutralize body odors. Bromhidrosis affects only a small percentage of the general population, but it's thought to increase as people age.