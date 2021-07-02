Dear Twice Bitten: Writing this column is a privilege I'm grateful to have, but it's not easy hearing how people abuse the ones they're supposed to love. I'm so sorry that your ex-girlfriend did this to you. Of course the trauma would make it difficult for you to kiss anyone again. While you might be able to overcome this just fine on your own over time, I encourage you to seek support in the process. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text "START" to 88788. These empathetic, trained specialists can help you work through what you're feeling and develop a game plan to help you feel safe again. In the meantime, my advice is just to let any woman you're dating know that you'd like to take it slowly. You don't owe anyone details you're not comfortable sharing yet. And if such a reasonable request scares a woman off, then she wasn't the one for you.

Open mind

Dear Annie: Your answer to "In Love but Losing," who was dating a younger man but whose adult son did not approve, was great. My boyfriend is 27 years younger than me. We have been together for eight years, living together for seven. We rarely even remember that there is an age difference. My son, who is a few years older than my boyfriend, didn't approve at first but kept an open mind, and now he and my boyfriend get along. They call, text, hang out, sometimes even without me. The only family problem we still have is with my boyfriend's mom and sister. (I'm the same age as his mother.) They feel I am keeping him from finding someone to be happy with for the rest of his life. My response to them is every day he leaves the house to go to work, he chooses to return. -- No Judgment There