Dear Annie: I am in my 40s, married, with children. My parents were married for 38 years before my father's passing six years ago. My siblings and I had discussed the idea of our mother finding new love at some point. We felt it was inevitable because our mother, honestly, would be quite the catch. She is loving, funny, smart, kind, dependable, hardworking, a great cook and debt-free (thanks, Dad!). All qualities that we were grateful to have in a role model for ourselves and our children. So, we were not surprised when she told us two years ago that she was "talking" to someone.

Within the first year of the new relationship, this person gave our mother what we considered many red flags -- narcissism, lying and infidelity, to name a few. She broke it off for a month, only to take him back, with her attitude being to forgive and forget. Over the past two years, our mom has seemingly turned into someone we do not recognize.

She is ill-tempered during any conversation, unreliable, self-centered and co-dependent. I believe she acts this way because we do not approve of her man. We do want her to be happy. But as people who care for her, we also feel she deserves better. She is not open to discussing any of this as a family.