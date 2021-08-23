Dear Annie: I have had many odd symptoms over the years that got worse, and it has taken much research to finally get help. I have deficiencies in vitamins D and B12 that require more than a multivitamin. Doctors don't learn nutrition in medical school and are unaware of what deficiencies look like. Vitamins aren't part of routine bloodwork. Please advise readers to request their vitamins, as well as their children's, be checked when having blood drawn. If deficient, it is important to educate oneself on the possible cause, symptoms and where to get help. Deficiencies don't go away on their own and they have health consequences over time. Thank you. -- Vitamins Can Be Vital

Caregiver advice

Dear Annie: I read with interest and sadness the letter from "Forgotten Daughter," who believes her mom is developing dementia or Alzheimer's disease like their grandfather had. I know this process firsthand. My maternal grandmother had this dreaded disease, and now my mom has it. Like the writer's mom, my mom showed signs earlier than her parents did. I agree with your advice that it is important to get the person to see their doctor. However, they should know that it is often difficult to get the loved one to agree, because they believe (or want to believe) there is nothing wrong with them. It is also important to see a doctor who is knowledgeable about dementia, or you can end up worse off than you started. Finally, as to the loved one telling the same stories over and over, and the defensiveness -- these are parts of the disease that all caregivers and family have to learn to cope with. The one piece of advice that has been the most fruitful for our family and caregivers is not to argue. If she wants to say the same thing more than once, I have to practice the skill of patience, which is not my favorite -- nor most people's -- but it comes in handy. Likewise, trying to be understanding when they get frustrated and working on not taking it personally.