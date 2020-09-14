× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: I have a friend who is of Pentecostal faith while I'm of Catholic faith. She monopolizes the conversation on her religion and doesn't allow me to talk. I hate being preached to, and she has nothing else that interests her but reading her Bible and preaching.

She complains that no one calls her or visits her. It has been nine years since she lost her best friend, mother and brother, who was also her boss, which meant she lost her job as well -- all within a three-month period. She keeps bringing this up every time we talk. I suggested that she might be severely depressed and should consider getting professional help. She replied that she is not depressed and, if she were, she can't afford it.

Having been a care provider, I see that she is having issues just doing the day-to-day duties and suggested she might find an assisted care facility that would help her. She claims to either have too much money for that or not enough money for that. She is going downhill but doesn't want help, won't move and complains that no one comes to see her. I suggested that she hold Bible study at her house, but she said she can't do it. I offer to bring her devotional readings, puzzles and a few other things to keep her busy, but she refuses it.