Dear Annie: This summer we have been invited to four weddings. Of the four events, three have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We are in the high-risk category with our age and underlying health conditions. The one remaining scheduled wedding would require us to travel by car to another state, which would mean stopping for gas, taking restroom breaks at gas stations and staying overnight at a hotel. We would love to attend the wedding, but we had to cordially decline, as it wasn't worth the risk of our potentially getting COVID-19.

Well, now we are getting messages from the relatives on how their feelings are hurt, that we really should be attending and that they are taking it personally. The decision we made was strictly due to the pandemic, our health and safety, and there was nothing personal about the decision. They are anticipating a couple hundred guests at this wedding, so you'd think they wouldn't mind too much that the two of us won't be there.

This is dividing our family greatly. Any advice would be appreciated. -- Divided Family