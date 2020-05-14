× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: My brother was with his ex-wife, "Liz," for 13 years. They raised three wonderful children together until she left my brother. They've been divorced five years now. I've been the middle person in her and my brother's relationship ever since. Recently, I moved Liz in with me, along with her newborn son. She did not have adequate housing to go to, and she would have had her newborn taken from her if she did not have a safe place to live.

I moved them in with me knowing my brother and his wife would be very upset. I did it anyway because I thought it was the right thing to do.

Liz had many struggles with drugs after leaving my brother. Yes, she's made a lot of mistakes. On a positive note, I believe that getting pregnant woke her up, and she's been clean for well over a year. I believe sometimes love and guidance are necessary to help someone be able to change for good.

My brother and his wife are mad at me beyond belief. They won't let me see my nephews who live with them. (My brother and his new wife have custody of the three children whom he and Liz had together.) I helped them raise those children and his new wife's children from a previous relationship. I've also loaned him a great deal of money that he hasn't paid back.