Dear Annie: Recently, you printed a letter from a woman whose boyfriend excessively belched. Well, now I am here to complain about my wife's sneezes.

When she sneezes, it is practically a scream. I think it gives me ear damage. It definitely gives me a start, not to mention our poor cat, who takes off running for cover every time. This is worse in the spring, with the allergies.

I have heard that it is unhealthy to hold in sneezes, but the volume, at least, would seem controllable to me. Can't she dial it down? -- Alarmed by the Achoos

Dear Alarmed: In theory, yes, she probably could; in reality, it would be pretty difficult to pull off. We're capable of controlling the volume of our sneezes to a degree (by closing our mouths, for one). But it's a complex reflex. Otolaryngologists have found that your sneeze is as unique to you as your laugh, and most of us develop a signature sneeze from a young age.