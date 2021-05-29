With all the pressure management puts on us about sales and eliminating waste, our district manager demands that we work such wasteful hours. We are at the office until 8 in the evening even though no one comes in that late. I keep looking for something to do. We work from 12 to 5 on Sundays, and usually there are no customers -- just people walking by asking, "Why are you working on a Sunday?" On Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and other holidays, we work from 9 to 6. It is not unusual to have customers who are on vacation and want trial contact lenses because theirs are ripped or lost. When we can't give them what they want (we need a doctor's permission to give out contacts), they become irate. Sometimes it gets intense. This is pretty much how the day goes -- dealing with irate customers and getting no sales.