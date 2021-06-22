Playing with fire

Dear Annie: I need to put this out there, even if I'm overreacting and it is not my place. Recently, friends divorced, and some members of my family took different sides. Specifically, I became the ear for the wife to vent to when things got rough, while my sister-in-law, "Rebecca," became the ear for the husband, "Sam," to vent to.

I tried to stay out of the details and just offer encouragement during the rough patch of my friend's life. However, details of Sam's stepping out with other girls came to light.

Rebecca does not think Sam did anything wrong because he said that when he met with these girls, nothing physical ever happened. Rebecca and Sam are constantly hanging out together, and she has killed whatever friendship she had with the wife.

The divorce has been finalized, and there is still tension among all parties involved. Recently, I've noticed that Rebecca has taken a much more active role in her friendship with Sam. I would not care if Rebecca and Sam got together if it weren't for the fact that she is married with four kids. She has been constantly texting him while ignoring her own family, despite being told repeatedly that her close relationship with Sam has been raising questions about whether she is cheating on her husband.