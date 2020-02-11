× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This disease is difficult to diagnose because it mimics the symptoms of other diseases. I was given an endoscopy to find this out. Celiac sprue should not be taken lightly because it can result in a serious health condition. -- Gluten-Free

Dear Gluten-Free: Other readers agree with you but have added additional foods that could be the source of the problem and certain types of digestive enzymes that provided relief. Here is a sampling:

Dear Annie: I, too, was suffering from digestive problems, and the doctors wanted to medicate instead of finding the real issues that were causing my problems.

After many months of suffering, I found a "Digestion Doctor" from an ad in the newspaper. Within two weeks of treatment with natural, plant-based digestive enzymes, I was feeling like myself again. Unbelievable! This may or may not work for her, but it is sure worth a try. -- Enzymes Are Key