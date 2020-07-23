Could he end up taking this nonsense until the day he dies? Will he ever free himself? I'm afraid that without counseling, he will never truly just put his foot down, say what he needs to and free himself of this abuse. Enough is enough! -- Anonymously Bewildered

Dear Anonymously Bewildered: The advice I would give to this man matters little if he's not the one who's asking. And there's the rub. You seem to recognize this -- you mentioned that you know you can't help anyone but yourself -- so I imagine your letter was written more out of exasperation than anything else. I certainly sympathize. It's frustrating to watch the people we love go through the same painful episodes again and again. But unless and until he himself decides that enough is enough, I'm afraid you're in for a lot of reruns. My advice to you, seeing as you're the one who wrote me, is to change the channel -- if not by ending the relationship, then by disengaging from his family drama. I strongly recommend that you continue going to counseling, because it sounds as though it's providing you helpful self-insight.