She is constantly saying that she loves me and wants a future with me. And she reminds me that I'm better off being in a relationship with her now than I was before. That's true. I was really unhappy before and have never been so happy as I am now with her.

We previously talked about a future together and had plans. Now when I ask her about that future and when we should act on it, I'm ignored. I'm not sure where to go from here.

I've considered looking for someone else, but I've never been much for dating. And I continue to deal with depression. It's all really difficult to sort through.

I'm not sure where to go or what to do -- any thoughts? -- Missing My Girlfriend

Dear Missing: Where you go from here is up to you, especially because you are in a hurtful relationship right now. Your girlfriend is back with her husband and not with you. Next time she tells you that she loves you and wants a future, pay more attention to her actions and not her words.