Dear Annie: My older brother and I have been dealing with a touchy situation for years. We are both adopted; our parents divorced when we were very young, and they both remarried.

Our adoptive father was abusive, and our mother had her own share of issues stemming from major depression. We were primarily raised by our mother and stepfather, with occasional visits up north when my mother was going through her "episodes."

After the divorce, we lost touch with our adoptive father's family until around 1995. My adoptive father remained overseas with his new wife for most of our lives and only paid child support until our 18th birthdays. When he did return stateside, he told me he didn't want anything to do with me or my brother.

Needless to say, I was very hurt by this, given that our previous conversations -- only two -- had been civil. He died in 2007 with these final words to me. My brother and I have an issue with our father's sister and her husband (my aunt and uncle), who are in denial about his poor treatment of us.