Dear Annie: My wife's brother-in-law, "Mike," is the family character, always quick with a quip, just a fun-loving guy, seemingly without a care in the world. He has a few flaws, which are mostly tied to his excessive drinking, but they have always been overlooked, because, well, that's just Mike.

Over the past few years, Mike has become a bit too clingy to my wife, shown by the longer-than-normal hugs, unrequested shoulder rubs, never missing a kiss goodbye, etc. However, his actions of late have become more excessive and obvious. Additionally, these displays of affection are uniquely bestowed upon my wife and no one else in the family.

My wife is uncomfortable with the situation but does not want to confront Mike, both because she is not confrontational by nature and out of respect for her sister. She would prefer to grin and bear it and hope for the best. I believe Mike needs to be pulled aside and confronted directly, telling him exactly what he is doing that makes my wife uncomfortable, making sure he understands he is crossing the line with her and his physical displays of affection need to stop.

Your thoughts on how we should best try and address this situation would be appreciated. We look forward to your response. -- At a Loss with the Loveable Lush