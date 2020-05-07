× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: I have been good friends with Wanda for over 20 years. Though our friendship has lasted a long time, it's not been without its trials. This is mostly because Wanda has a tendency to make everything about her.

Recently, my beloved mother passed away after a long illness. When that happened, Wanda called me -- to tell me that it reminded her of her own mother's passing several years ago. She said this was very difficult for her, and she asked if I would be there for her during this time. Since then, she has called me twice to reminisce about her mother. She has not asked about me or my mother even once.

I am not unsympathetic to Wanda's feelings. I know she misses her own mom very much. Despite that, I feel like it's incredibly selfish of her to make my mom's passing about her grief. Though she's been selfish before, this seems like the worst thing she has done. It was my mom who just died, not hers! Am I being unreasonable here? I know there is no timeline for grief, so I'm not expecting Wanda to be "over it." I just might like a little acknowledgment of my own loss. Should I say anything to her? -- My Mom's Death Is Causing My Friend Grief

Dear MMDICMFG: Where to begin. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. And I'm sorry that you have to deal with your friend's behavior on top of that.