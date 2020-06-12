× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: My neighbor "Charlie" is a chatterbox. He only works part-time and is home for the day by 11 a.m. For most of the afternoon, he hangs out in his front yard, talking to passersby. Anytime I run into him, it turns into a 20-minute-plus rambling conversation about all sorts of topics and people I don't know. I avoid taking out the trash some nights because I don't want to get stuck outside talking to him. Sometimes, I peek outside, see he's not there and think the coast is clear -- but then he rushes outside once I do. His family has a motion-activated "smart" security camera on the front of their house that I set off going down my driveway.

I'm not alone in feeling this way about Charlie. Recently, I said hello to my mailman, and he whispered, "I need to get out of here before Charlie gets started."