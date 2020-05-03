× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Annie: I have a problem. I am 13 years old and am now getting homeschooled because of COVID-19. I have video calls with my teachers and lots of homework afterward.

We have three pets -- two dogs and one cat. The problem is that I do not know how to give them all the same amount of affection. It is challenging when I am doing work and one dog or my cat comes up on the couch and I give it affection. But then another pet might see me giving affection to one of them, and the other one gets jealous. I cannot figure out how to give them an equal amount of affection. -- Confused in Connecticut

Dear Confused in Connecticut: You sound like a very lovable, considerate and responsible teenager. One of the joys of life is to give our pets attention and affection. Before school begins, or during one of your breaks, play with them in the yard (if it's fenced in) or enjoy the fresh air and get some exercise by safely strolling your neighborhood. Walks are a great alternative to recess; they'll give your mind a break from learning virtually, too. You may rotate dogs if walking both at once is too much. Most cats would not enjoy a walk, but they'd love to chase a laser pointer or string. All the added attention will satiate your animals' needs for affection, possibly tiring them so they lay next to you while you're studying.