Dealing differently

Dear Annie: All of us have been dealing with the pandemic in different ways. What I find mind-boggling is the judgment, hysteria and smugness so many have displayed. Do your thing, and accept that others will do it theirs differently. As I told one hypercritical friend, "If you don't want to contract the virus, stay home!" Respect, common sense and consideration go a long long way. And oh, by the way, leave double standards out of it as well. -- Tired of the Nonsense

Much-needed hope

Dear Annie: I'd like to address this to "Crying Myself to Sleep" and other women who are in love with men who they suspect don't love them back: I encourage you to think about a man's actions versus his words. It is deeply painful when you love a charming man with your whole heart then come to realize that he's deceived you again and again. You think maybe, if you just wait and show him even more love, he will come around -- and that's exactly what he wants you to keep doing. Love yourself enough to drop a man who has caused you to cry so often. Please know from a woman who has gone through this, it is freeing. Once I started looking for an honest man, I, eventually, found one. We're not perfect together, but it's 100 times better than the bread crumbs I had from my deceiver. I wish you the self-love to drop your deceiver, and the joy that you can experience either on your own or with an honest man. -- Love Yourself, Too