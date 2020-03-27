Dear Annie: I am concerned about several of my six siblings. We were brought up very strictly, and we experienced shame if we missed church or sinned. We're all adults with kids of our own now. Over the years, several siblings and their spouses have become obsessively religious. It's their drug. No amount is enough.

They practice Catholicism compulsively, and religious conversation is infused into daily conversation. For them, it's about practicing religious rules and expectations, more than the spiritual meanings behind the behaviors. They often cannot answer why they do their rituals but know they must. They ask strangers if they went to church that day and what affiliation they are. They embrace only people of their faith. They avoid anyone else. They seem to need the "spiritual high" from attending church: When they travel, finding a church is a source of anxiety.

Many of their children (my nieces and nephews) do not participate. Because my siblings feel that they have failed as parents, and they are in a constant state of fear their children will go to Hell.